Church acquires Greeley building for $5.5 million
GREELEY — City Lights Church has purchased a vacant, freestanding 48,044-square-foot flex commercial building at 7251 W. Fourth St. in Greeley for $5.5 million.
Originally built in 1985 and later renovated, the property is situated on more than 4.6 acres near the intersection of West 10th Street and 71st Avenue. The building will provide space for significant growth for City Lights Church, which currently operates from shared space at another nearby property at 4100 W. 20th St.
Jason Ells, vice president of Cushman & Wakefield’s Fort Collins office, represented the seller, Ashton Greeley Property LLC, in the transaction. Eric Backlund, broker and owner of Kairos Real Estate in Loveland, represented the buyer.
“The sale demonstrated a creative partnership between the buyer and seller involving seller-financing which helped overcome the challenges of today’s lending environment,” Ells said in a prepared statement,
The church was founded in January 2018 by Kurt and Emily Chamberlain, who are its lead pastors. They have worked in the community since 2000, including nine years of full-time pastoring to college students and young adults in Loveland.
