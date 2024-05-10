Beef processor plans new Greeley facility

GREELEY — A company that operates in Greeley plans to build a 12,047-square-foot facility in which 40 workers will process and package halves and quarters of beef that will be delivered to the building.

Northern Beef Products Inc. has offices at 625 E. Eighth St., but wants to build the structure on an undeveloped 4.4-acre tract at 3341 C St., just north of the Greeley-Weld County Airport.

“The project is currently under review,” said Doug May, a planner in Greeley’s Department of Community Development, in an email to BizWest. “The first review comments have been sent to the applicant, and the city is awaiting resubmittal.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How dispatchable resources enable the clean energy transition Platte River must prepare for the retirement of 431 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable, coal-fired generation by the end of the decade and address more frequent extreme weather events that can bring dark calms (periods when there is no sun or wind).

The property is within the Industrial Medium Intensity zone district. Its north east and west boundaries are next to an oilfield support business, and the airport and the mostly undeveloped Wells Ranch property are across C Street to the south.

In its application with the city, Northern Beef said “any waste from the processing will be removed daily,” and trucks would be parked on the western side of the property.

The company said employees would begin arriving for work around 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and begin leaving around 2:30 p.m., and the facility would largely be closed by around 4 p.m., but a two-person cleanup crew would remain at the facility until 9 p.m. It said maintenance and repairs of facility equipment could occur on weekends and after hours.

The applicant also intends to construct a detention pond.

Arnett Design Studio Inc. would be the building’s architect, with Loveland-based Planscapes Design Group designing its landscaping. LaSalle-based Wernsman Engineering and Land Development LLC has been employed as civil engineer for the project.

Officials of the company have not returned calls for comment.