Loveland barley maltster debuts home-grown whiskey

Root Shoot Malting, a Loveland-based supplier of grains to breweries and distilleries, on Monday is releasing a new whiskey featuring ingredients that were grown, malted and distilled on Colorado’s Front Range.

According to The Denver Post, the new American single-malt Root Shoot Whiskey is the first in a forthcoming line of spirits from the company at 3853 East Larimer County Road 14 that founder Todd Olander envisions as his version of grain-to-glass beverages.