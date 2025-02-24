Former Bohemian Cottage to become beer garden, lounge

LOVELAND — A 75-year-old double-barreled Quonset hut on the north side of U.S. Highway 34 on the west edge of Loveland that for four decades had been the Bohemian Cottage restaurant will become a self-pour beer garden and cocktail lounge.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, high school sweethearts Brandon and Ann Tonia Weiss of Loveland bought the building and the home above it several years ago and are planning to open it in spring 2026.

on Facebook on LinkedIn