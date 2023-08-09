 August 9, 2023

Sierra Space forms engineering, testing unit

BizWest Staff
Sierra Space has two main aerospace projects: the Dream Chaser space plane, which is expected to be used to resupply the International Space Station starting next year; and the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) Habitat, a modular, three-story commercial habitation, business and science platform. Courtesy Sierra Space.

LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. has formed a new engineering and testing division, which will be led by senior vice president of engineering Jen Splaingard.

“The newly formed organization will operate under a set of defining principles that align with Sierra Space’s core values including: disruptive innovation that will significantly reduce the cost of accessing and maintaining microgravity research facilities in Low Earth Orbit; a culture of continuous learning that embraces curiosity and inspires the team to push boundaries and explore new ideas; and collaboration and empowerment to drive shared responsibility, leveraging collective intelligence to bring out the best engineering ideas and solutions,” Sierra Space said in a news release. 

SSC CEO Tom Vice, in a prepared statement, said that the “formation of this world-class engineering organization is a major milestone that marks our unwavering commitment to creating industry-leading solutions. Jen will empower our valuable engineering team members with the support, tools, processes and resources they need to do their very best work.”

Related Content

Sierra Space, CU to experiment with growing stem cells in space

 August 4, 2023

Nine Colorado companies make NatSec100 list

 July 7, 2023

Sierra Space, NASA ink Space Act pact

 June 19, 2023