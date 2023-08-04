Loveland’s West End Lounge to close Saturday

Citing problems with the homeless population in downtown Loveland, what he called the city’s “random interpretation of rules and laws,” and the lingering financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Chris Napier has decided to close the West End Lounge on Saturday after five years.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the tavern at 127 W. Fourth St. will be open for its last day from 3 p.m. until midnight. Musician Steve Johnson, who has played at West End Lounge for several years, will perform his final gig there at 7:30 p.m. Friday.