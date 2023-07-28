BizWest congratulates the 2023 Women of Distinction nominees
Banking & Finance
Becky Ezzell, Smart Book Business Solutions
Christina Abbot, Bank of Colorado
Christina Kraft, Bank of Colorado
Cindy Bragdon, First Western Trust
Dawn Marsh, Bank of Colorado
Jennifer Dollarhide, The Water Valley Company/Colorado Eagles
Jenny Kettlewell, Bank of Colorado / The Community Kitchen
Kim Oswandel, Bank of Colorado
Mariann Johnston, Bank of Colorado
Nicole Gassmann, Bank of Estes Park
Nicole Walusis, FirstBank
Tami Lien, Independent Financial
Business & Business Services
Allison Seabeck, Warehouse Accelator
Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Company
Betty Cozzolino, Innosphere Ventures
Brandi L. Nieto, The Law Office of Brandi L. Nieto, LLC
Brittany Hull, UberChic
Danielle Jordan, Palmer Flowers, SF Window Tint, Mold Removal Express
Deb Montgomery, Ft. Collins-Loveland Jet Center
Farra Lanzer, Madwire
Jackie O’Hara, JET Marketing
Jenny Morse, Appendance
Kendra Kellogg, Arula
Kerrie Luginbill, Old Town Media, Inc.
Kim Medina, Fort Collins Area Chamber
Lara Wynn, The Water Valley Company
Lisa Herickhoff, Membrane Protective Technologies, INC Colorado Pork Producers Council
Lori Jones, Avocet Communications
Peggy Hageman, Hageman Earth Cycle
Rachel LaFollette, Madwire
Robin Weis, The Water Valley Company
Samantha White, West Ridge Accounting Services
Sharalyn Bontrager, The Glossing Bar
Trista Gangestad, Clever Cow Candle Co.
Val Thompson, You Need Pie Diner/Estes Park Area
Education
Danielle Bock, District 6, Nutrition Services
Hilary Klein, Colorado State University
Joan Gigliotti-Weber, District 6
Kim Akeley-Charron, Thompson Education Foundation
Rachel Roberts, Colorado State University – College of Business Institute for Entrepreneurship
Tanya Alcaraz, Poudre School District
Exceptional Volunteer
Amy Hummel, NoCo CARES
Angela Kelton, AssuredParnters/Respite Care
Betzy Valdez, Hispanic Women of Weld County, Creative District, Weld Food Bank, Women to Women, Greeley Chamber Board
Christina Clark, Carbon Valley Chamber of Commerce
Emma Pena-McCleave, Mexican American History Project
Suzanne Miller, United Way of Larimer Coun
Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar, Inc
Government, Energy & Utilities
Alicia Johnson, Evans City Council
Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, Platte River Power Authority
Barb Hardes, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
Carol Salter, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development
Gina DiGiallonardo, New Mercer Commons, Columbine Health Systems
Jamie Ulrich, Weld County Department of Human Services
Jennifer Finch, Weld County Government
Kim Priddy, City of Greeley
Laurie Stolen, Larimer County Behavioral Health Services
Leah Johnson, Leveraging Local Leaders (L3)
Nicole Yost, City of Loveland
Rebekka Dailey, Town of Wellington
Ruth Quade, City of Greeley
Tami Grant, Weld County Department of Human Services
Whitney Swander, Hearing HealthCare Centers
Health Care
Dr. Jane Brewer, Precision Chiropractic
Katy Iengo, Peaceful Birth Company
Natalie Padgett, Grit Fort Collins- Lagree, Climb, Yoga
Patience Samples, Estes Park Health
Valeria Ortiz, VOrtiz Insurance
Vanessa Farias, NoCo Speech & Diagnostics
Leading Lady
Cassie Jahn, Future Legends Complex
Claire Bouchard, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
Gloria Kat, The Family Center/ La Familia
Kristi Helzer, Northern Colorado Women In Business
Patty Weible, The Group, Inc
Val Thompson, You Need Pie Diner
Nonprofit
Allison Hines, United Way of Larimer County
Beth Heckel, Think Humanity, Inc.
Caitlin “Cato” Kraft, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
Deana Lemos-Garcia, BMS Foundation
Elise Carver, Hope Lives!
Gloria Kat, The Family Center/ La Familia
Holly LeMasurier, Homeward 2020
Jenna Clinchard, Rise Against Suicide
Kelly Evans, Neighbor to Neighbor
Kelly Moll, WELD RE-4 EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION
Kristi Briles, Respite Care, Inc.
Kristi Helzer, Northern Colorado Women In Business
Lyndsay Whitlock, Dance Express
Melanie Woolman, United Way of Weld County
Mishelle Baun, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado
Nikola Reinfelds, Stork Support
Patricia Miller, Alianza NORCO
Sarah Swanty, Animal Friends Alliance
Sosamma Samuel-Burnett, G.L.O.B.A.L. Justice
Tracy Mead, Project Self Sufficiency of Northern Colorado
Outstanding Mentor
Lindsay Lehr, Elite Youth Sports
Samantha Preston, Hot Corner Concepts
Sandra Greene, Hope House Colorado
Tom Cossitt, Cossitt Family Law
Real Estate, Construction & Development
Aundrelyn Knott, Peterson & Plum Home Staging
Bethany Geisert, Waypoint Real Estate
Courtney Bickford, Ward Electric Company, Inc.
Elizabeth (Liz) Newman, McCauley Constructors
Erin Brady, C3 Real Estate
Heather Grant, All County Boulder
Ilde Dominguez, Real Estate
Jamie Davis, KCI
Jamie Globelnik, Realtec CRES Loveland | RJK Consulting Services, LLC
Julie Brewen, Housing Catalyst (Fort Collins Housing Authority)
Karent Plasencia, Sears Real Estate
Kathleen Hollerbach, The Group Real Estate
Keri Roark, Fidelity National Title
Krista Sprenger, McWhinney
Meagan Griesel, The Group
Patty Weible, The Group, Inc.
Renatta Banning, NewMark Merrill Mountain States
Selina Cook, ECI Site Construction Management, Inc.
Stacey Shea, Otis & Bedingfield, LLC