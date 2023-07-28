 July 28, 2023

BizWest congratulates the 2023 Women of Distinction nominees

Dallas Heltzell

Banking & Finance 

Becky Ezzell, Smart Book Business Solutions

Christina Abbot, Bank of Colorado

Christina Kraft, Bank of Colorado

Cindy Bragdon, First Western Trust

Dawn Marsh, Bank of Colorado

Jennifer Dollarhide, The Water Valley Company/Colorado Eagles

Jenny Kettlewell, Bank of Colorado / The Community Kitchen

Kim Oswandel, Bank of Colorado

Mariann Johnston, Bank of Colorado

Nicole Gassmann, Bank of Estes Park

Nicole Walusis, FirstBank

Tami Lien, Independent Financial

Business & Business Services 

Allison Seabeck, Warehouse Accelator

Amanda Miller, The Place Setting Company

Betty Cozzolino, Innosphere Ventures

Brandi L. Nieto, The Law Office of Brandi L. Nieto, LLC 

Brittany Hull, UberChic 

Danielle Jordan, Palmer Flowers, SF Window Tint, Mold Removal Express

Deb Montgomery, Ft. Collins-Loveland Jet Center 

Farra Lanzer, Madwire 

Jackie O’Hara, JET Marketing

Jenny Morse, Appendance 

Kendra Kellogg, Arula

Kerrie Luginbill, Old Town Media, Inc. 

Kim Medina, Fort Collins Area Chamber

Lara Wynn, The Water Valley Company

Lisa Herickhoff, Membrane Protective Technologies, INC Colorado Pork Producers Council 

Lori Jones, Avocet Communications

Peggy Hageman, Hageman Earth Cycle 

Rachel LaFollette, Madwire 

Robin Weis, The Water Valley Company

Samantha White, West Ridge Accounting Services

Sharalyn Bontrager, The Glossing Bar

Trista Gangestad, Clever Cow Candle Co.

Val Thompson, You Need Pie Diner/Estes Park Area

Education 

Danielle Bock, District 6, Nutrition Services

Hilary Klein, Colorado State University 

Joan Gigliotti-Weber, District 6

Kim Akeley-Charron, Thompson Education Foundation

Rachel Roberts, Colorado State University – College of Business Institute for Entrepreneurship 

Tanya Alcaraz, Poudre School District

Exceptional Volunteer 

Amy Hummel, NoCo CARES

Angela Kelton, AssuredParnters/Respite Care

Betzy Valdez, Hispanic Women of Weld County, Creative District, Weld Food Bank, Women to Women, Greeley Chamber Board

Christina Clark, Carbon Valley Chamber of Commerce 

Emma Pena-McCleave, Mexican American History Project 

Suzanne Miller, United Way of Larimer Coun

Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar, Inc

Government, Energy & Utilities 

Alicia Johnson, Evans City Council 

Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, Platte River Power Authority 

Barb Hardes, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies 

Carol Salter, Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development

Gina DiGiallonardo, New Mercer Commons, Columbine Health Systems 

Jamie Ulrich, Weld County Department of Human Services

Jennifer Finch, Weld County Government

Kim Priddy, City of Greeley

Laurie Stolen, Larimer County Behavioral Health Services

Leah Johnson, Leveraging Local Leaders (L3) 

Nicole Yost, City of Loveland

Rebekka Dailey, Town of Wellington

Ruth Quade, City of Greeley

Tami Grant, Weld County Department of Human Services

Whitney Swander, Hearing HealthCare Centers

Health Care 

Dr. Jane Brewer, Precision Chiropractic

Katy Iengo, Peaceful Birth Company

Natalie Padgett, Grit Fort Collins- Lagree, Climb, Yoga

Patience Samples, Estes Park Health

Valeria Ortiz, VOrtiz Insurance

Vanessa Farias, NoCo Speech & Diagnostics

Leading Lady 

Cassie Jahn, Future Legends Complex

Claire Bouchard, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

Gloria Kat, The Family Center/ La Familia

Kristi Helzer, Northern Colorado Women In Business 

Patty Weible, The Group, Inc

Val Thompson, You Need Pie Diner

Nonprofit 

Allison Hines, United Way of Larimer County 

Beth Heckel, Think Humanity, Inc. 

Caitlin “Cato” Kraft, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center 

Deana Lemos-Garcia, BMS Foundation 

Elise Carver, Hope Lives! 

Gloria Kat, The Family Center/ La Familia

Holly LeMasurier, Homeward 2020 

Jenna Clinchard, Rise Against Suicide 

Kelly Evans, Neighbor to Neighbor

Kelly Moll, WELD RE-4 EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

Kristi Briles, Respite Care, Inc.

Kristi Helzer, Northern Colorado Women In Business

Lyndsay Whitlock, Dance Express 

Melanie Woolman, United Way of Weld County 

Mishelle Baun, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado 

Nikola Reinfelds, Stork Support

Patricia Miller, Alianza NORCO 

Sarah Swanty, Animal Friends Alliance 

Sosamma Samuel-Burnett, G.L.O.B.A.L. Justice

Tracy Mead, Project Self Sufficiency of Northern Colorado

Outstanding Mentor 

Lindsay Lehr, Elite Youth Sports

Samantha Preston, Hot Corner Concepts

Sandra Greene, Hope House Colorado

Tom Cossitt, Cossitt Family Law

Real Estate, Construction & Development

Aundrelyn Knott, Peterson & Plum Home Staging

Bethany Geisert, Waypoint Real Estate

Courtney Bickford, Ward Electric Company, Inc.

Elizabeth (Liz) Newman, McCauley Constructors 

Erin Brady, C3 Real Estate 

Heather Grant, All County Boulder

Ilde Dominguez, Real Estate

Jamie Davis, KCI

Jamie Globelnik, Realtec CRES Loveland | RJK Consulting Services, LLC

Julie Brewen, Housing Catalyst (Fort Collins Housing Authority) 

Karent Plasencia, Sears Real Estate

Kathleen Hollerbach, The Group Real Estate

Keri Roark, Fidelity National Title

Krista Sprenger, McWhinney

Meagan Griesel, The Group

Patty Weible, The Group, Inc.

Renatta Banning, NewMark Merrill Mountain States 

Selina Cook, ECI Site Construction Management, Inc. 

Stacey Shea, Otis & Bedingfield, LLC

