Chamber names 2023 Women Who Light the Community

BOULDER — Five women and a high school student will be recognized Sept. 6 with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce’s Women Who Light the Community awards.

The award recognizes female leaders who work to address business, nonprofit, education, arts, and community needs, according to information from the Boulder Chamber. The honorees were nominated by community members who have witnessed their work and leadership.

Honorees and their affiliations are:

Amy Long — Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Madelyn Woodley — Executive Committee for African American Cultural Events.

Wendy Lea — Energize Colorado.

Susan Rona — Boulder JCC.

Marie Gambon — Gambon Enterprises.

Sophia Bandi — Emerging Youth Award, Silver Creek High School. Bandi will receive a $1,500 grant from Alpine Bank.

The recognition ceremony will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Embassy Suites in Boulder, 2601 Canyon Blvd. The event includes networking, appetizers, dserts, and drinks. Registration for the event can be accomplished here.