Microvast pays $11M for former Hexcel building in Windsor
WINDSOR — The expansion of operations for Microvast Inc. in Windsor will occur in the former Hexcel Corp. property at 31815 Great Western Drive, which Microvast purchased for $11 million.
The property transaction occurred July 10. Microvast previously reported that it would expand operations there in order to ramp up its Colorado energy division. Microvast is based in Stafford, Texas.
Hexcel, which closed its Windsor operations in 2020, had purchased the 99,536-square-foot facility in the Great Western Industrial Park in 2011 for $9.75 million.
Microvast hopes to open its operations there by late this year; it will assemble lithium-ion batteries and has room for expansion.
