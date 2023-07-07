Tube to Work Day set July 14 in Boulder

BOULDER – The annual Tube to Work Day, which returned to Boulder last year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is planned for next Friday, July 14.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, floating aficionados can start at Eben G. Fine Park beginning at 8:15 a.m., tube down Boulder Creek and travel to work alongside other commuters. Admission to the event is $20 per ticket on the organizers’ website, with 25% of the proceeds going to the nonprofit Bridge House, which provides resources to those experiencing homelessness. The rest of the money received will be used to cover insurance and onsite medical and emergency personnel.