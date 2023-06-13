Boulderthon to chart new course with Pearl Street Mall start, finish

BOULDER — The annual Boulderthon marathon running race will have a new starting and finishing point this year: Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

“This downtown start and finish allows Boulderthon to welcome more runners, spotlight the small businesses that bring Boulder to life and offer a sense of place to participants as they celebrate their accomplishments,” Boulderthon organizers said in a news release.

The race will be held Oct. 8

“As we sought to differentiate Boulderthon and ensure a unique experience for our runners, it became clear that having downtown Boulder as a home base on race day would offer so many benefits,” Boulderton founder Phil Dumontet said in the release. “This not only makes Boulderthon the only local marathon with a Downtown start and finish but also increases convenience for runners and spectators. Not to mention, it brings our vibrant downtown economy into focus for visitors and locals alike.”