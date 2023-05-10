SomaLogic breaks into Chinese proteomics market
BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) will begin offering its proteomics technology in China through a partnership with Chinese biotechnology company Biostar Technology Ltd.
The Boulder life-sciences firm develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning.
“China is an exciting market for proteomics with tremendous untapped growth potential for SomaLogic,” CEO Adam Taich said in a prepared statement. “Researchers in China have long embraced the value of market-leading technology and having Biostar Technology Limited as a trusted partner and authorized site for SomaLogic’s SomaScan Platform will now bring the power of our solution to this region.”
SomaLogic has similar partnerships to offer its assay products in Singapore, Japan and parts of the Middle East.
“We are delighted to be partnering with SomaLogic to expand the company’s global reach in Asia by providing its next-generation proteomics offering and establishing the first SomaLogic authorized site in Shanghai,” Biostar CEO Steven Qiu said in a prepared statement. “We believe this partnership with SomaLogic will enable customers in China to make use of the SomaScan Assay as a powerful tool to study the mechanisms underlying the physiological and pathological processes in disease areas like cardiovascular and liver diseases, cancer an
