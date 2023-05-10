Casa Bonita cleared to reopen – but when?

Casa Bonita has operated in Lakewood since 1974. Thomas Gounley/BusinessDen

LAKEWOOD – Casa Bonita, the iconic Mexican-themed eatery featuring cliff divers, strolling mariachis and sopapillas filled with honey, has passed all its inspections and received all its permits, according to documents The Denver Post obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act request. But when will it open?

The restaurant, which has undergone a years-long renovation under new owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker of “South Park” fame, has hired more than 500 people, so training could be responsible for the holdup. So far, officials will only say “sometime in May.”