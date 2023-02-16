BoCo Latino Chamber names new officers, board members
LONGMONT — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County, based in Longmont, has elected officers and added board members.
Jonathan Galindo will chair the board of directors. He is program manager at EforAll Longmont, a business accelerator that offers programs in English and Spanish to entrepreneurs.
Linda Bueno will serve as vice chair of the board. She is the owner of Dulceria BomBon, a party supplies and events company that provides Mexican candy, sweets, piñatas, cakes and theme party options.
Five new members have joined the board:
- Blanca Rojas, owner of Blanca’s Tax Services LLC.
- David Lopez, co-founder and CEO at Gritly.
- Eric Ruiz, loan officer at Bank of England Mortgage.
- Philip Inzerillo, community and investor relations specialist at the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.
- Gabriel Lopez, coordinator of equity and engagement at Boulder Country School.
Returning board members:
- Kari Palazzari, executive director at Studio Arts Boulder. She is also secretary of the Latino Chamber board.
- Jaime Moreno, the founder and CEO of Frontera Group, will also serve as treasurer of the chamber board.
- Norma King, bilingual business sustainability adviser at Boulder County.
- Jim Vernon, academic dean for business and technology at Aims Community College.
- Jorge Navarrete, founder of BC Home Services.
- Esteban Martinez, owner at Martinez Law LLC.
