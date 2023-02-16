BoCo Latino Chamber names new officers, board members

LONGMONT — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County, based in Longmont, has elected officers and added board members.

Officials of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County. Courtesy Latino Chamber

Jonathan Galindo will chair the board of directors. He is program manager at EforAll Longmont, a business accelerator that offers programs in English and Spanish to entrepreneurs.

Linda Bueno will serve as vice chair of the board. She is the owner of Dulceria BomBon, a party supplies and events company that provides Mexican candy, sweets, piñatas, cakes and theme party options.

Five new members have joined the board:

Blanca Rojas , owner of Blanca’s Tax Services LLC.

, owner of Blanca’s Tax Services LLC. David Lopez , co-founder and CEO at Gritly.

, co-founder and CEO at Gritly. Eric Ruiz , loan officer at Bank of England Mortgage.

, loan officer at Bank of England Mortgage. Philip Inzerillo , community and investor relations specialist at the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

, community and investor relations specialist at the Longmont Economic Development Partnership. Gabriel Lopez, coordinator of equity and engagement at Boulder Country School.

Members of the Latino Chamber of Commerce board in Longmont gather for an orientation session. Courtesy Latino Chamber.

Returning board members: