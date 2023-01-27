Premier Members Credit Union opens grant applications

BOULDER — Nonprofit organizations that meet certain criteria can now apply for one of five $5,000 grants from Premier Members Credit Union at https://www.pmcu.org/grant-opportunities/.

“The impact of our nonprofit partners is vital to the credit union’s membership in the communities we serve. It is essential that businesses support the work of these organizations,” Jeffrey Kash, assistant vice president for community relations, said in a prepared statement.

While Premier Members has donated to many nonprofits in the past, the new application window is intended to streamline the process and create stronger impacts “because it will open our giving program to more organizations,” according to a press release announcing the grants.

A three-year limit in the giving program will enable Premier Members to contribute to more organizations, impacting and supporting smaller nonprofits. Nonprofits must have an operating budget of less than $2 million.