Urban-gro promotes EVP to COO role

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), an indoor controlled environment agriculture company focused on the cannabis market, has promoted JT Archer, an executive vice president hired last year, to the role of chief operating officer.

He was previously a vice president at 4Front Ventures.

“We are excited to have JT join our executive management team as COO. JT is a proven leader and skilled operator who will be instrumental in leading our team as we scale to meet demand and execute against the strong backlog we have built heading into 2023,” UG CEO Bradley Nattrass said in a prepared statement. “Since joining Urban-gro in February of 2022, JT has worked on framing the go-to-market strategy for our design-build offering, improving our customer experience and driving our growing team to consistently add value to our clients’ projects.”