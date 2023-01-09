4 Noses Brewing plans canned cocktail plant in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD — 4 Noses Brewing Co. appears to be poised to expand its offerings beyond beers and into canned cocktails as the brewery plans to open a manufacturing facility for such beverages in Broomfield.
Broomfield’s Land Use Review Commission on Monday evening is set to review a proposal for a canned cocktail plant at 2760 Industrial Lane.
The operation, according to city planning documents, would be on a roughly 6.5-acre site owned by Turnpike Foresight LLC.
The site “features an existing multi-tenant industrial building,” and 4 Noses “will be leasing a 14,500-square-foot tenant space within the existing structure,” documents show. “The proposal does not include any new structures at the site or any exterior changes to the building.”
Because the process of making canned cocktails “includes the storage and dilution of 190-proof ethanol,” which is potentially hazardous, 4 Noses “is working with the Fire Prevention Division of the North Metro Fire Rescue District, as well as an independent fire code consultant to ensure the proper storage of this material, as well as equipping proper fire suppression,” according to planning documents.
There is not expected to be a retail component at the Industrial Lane operation.
4 Noses, representatives of which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, is a family-run brewery founded by brewmaster Tommy Bibliowicz in 2014.In 2021, the company bought the Odd13 brewery in Lafayette.
