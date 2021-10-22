Broomfield’s 4 Noses buys Lafayette’s Odd13

BROOMFIELD and LAFAYETTE — 4 Noses Brewing Co., a Broomfield company, has purchased the Odd13 brewery in Lafayette.
4 Noses posted to its Instagram account that its parent company, 4NB Holdings LLC, “has acquired the brand rights and taproom to Odd13. … We have been admirers of Odd13 Brewing and its accomplishments over the past several years and 4NB holdings cannot wait to continue its exceptional and innovative brand. Our parent company is thrilled to produce many of Odd13’s most popular beers as well as bring back some old favorites.”
4 Noses is a family-run brewery with Tommy Bibliowicz listed in Colorado Secretary of State records as the registered agent. He’s also listed on the company website as head brewer. The brewery at 8855 W. 116th Circle, #4 in Broomfield produces a variety of products, especially lagers, pilsners and ales.
Odd13 Brewing Inc., based at 301 E. Simpson St. in Lafayette, was founded in 2013 by Kristin and Ryan Scott. It is known for its Hazy IPAs and Fruited Sour Ales, according to the 4 Noses Instagram post.
Neither brewery responded to requests for return calls.
