$2M for JILA lab renovation included in omnibus government funding bill

BOULDER — The 2023 omnibus government spending bill includes $2 million for lab renovations at the University of Colorado Boulder JILA, formerly known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics.

The pneumatic controls and dual-duct HVAC systems used by JILA are obsolete in cutting-edge research laboratories, putting JILA at a disadvantage,” according to U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder. “With this funding, JILA will be able to renovate its lab and bolster its competitiveness.”

In a statement, Neguse said, “Colorado is a national leader in research and development, and the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics is a prime example. With this funding, JILA will have the tools it needs to answer our most challenging scientific questions through groundbreaking research.”

Additional funding for Boulder County projects and groups includes: