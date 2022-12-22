Food and beverage vet to lead Good Karma Foods

BOULDER — Mike Murray, a longtime leader of consumer-packaged goods companies in the food and beverage sector, has been hired as CEO at Boulder-based plant-milk producer Good Karma Inc.

He most recently held the same position at Teton Waters Ranch, a Denver-based beef- and sausage-product seller.

“I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and passion for galvanizing food system change to help the team bring Good Karma’s portfolio of delicious and sustainable plant-based solutions to more households,” Murray said in a prepared statement. “Our team has a compelling opportunity to build upon the strong equity of Good Karma to deliver a variety of solutions that help people do good every single day with their consumption choices.”

Murray’s hire comes as GKF is poised to close a fundraising round that “will enable the company to expand distribution, drive velocities and actively engage consumers,” Good Karma said.

The round was led by Valor Siren Ventures and Loft Growth Partners.

“Even in light of inflationary pressures, families continue to flock to plant-based categories and segments, and Good Karma’s unique value proposition — combining the best of plants to provide unparalleled nourishment like no other — continues to show exciting promise,” GKF board chairman Brian King said in a statement. “As our investors renew their partnership with Good Karma, and Mike joins the team, we are all looking forward to the brand realizing its leadership position in a variety of growing plant-based categories.”

Specific terms of the fundraiser were not disclosed.

“As a privately-held company, Good Karma will not be sharing specific terms of the new round. What I can share with you, however, is that this latest round signals the excitement our investors and board have for the potential of Good Karma Foods,” Murray told BizWest in an email. “This fresh infusion will enable our team to gain new distribution, accelerate innovation and even better connect with consumers.”