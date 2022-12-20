Erie Commons retail building sold for $1.8M

ERIE – Erie Commons, an 8,110-square-foot retail space in five separate units at 149 S Briggs St. in Erie, has been sold for $1.8 million in an off-market transaction.

Erie Commons is part of the Erie Town Center development along Erie Parkway at Briggs Street, east of County Line Road.

Liz Leder with SVN | Denver Commercial represented the buyer, Briggs Investments LLC, in which multiple members are associated with Porchlight Real Estate Group. The seller was treated as a customer of the transaction.

Two members of Briggs Investments LLC own and operate Cristo’s Coffee Boutique Roastery and Cafe there, and Porchlight Real Estate intends to open a local office in the building as well. The Dugout Grill and Bar, an Edward Jones stock brokerage and Ageless Health and Aesthetics

all will remain tenants at Erie Commons.

Town officials, developers and contractors held a groundbreaking last month for a nearby 45-acre residential segment of the Erie Town Center project, which will consist of 457 residential units and 125,000 square feet of commercial space, plus parks and public entertainment areas.