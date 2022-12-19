Closed since completion 2 years ago, Columbine facility to open in January

WINDSOR — A new health care facility that’s been finished for two years will finally open, although not fully.

Staffing has been the issue in opening the Columbine Commons Health and Rehab Facility along Colorado Highway 392, Main Street, in Windsor. During the pandemic, particularly, finding qualified health care professionals for existing facilities challenged health care companies around the country.

But now, on Jan. 6, Columbine Health Systems will host an open house at the new 30-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility. The company will hire workers “on the spot,” according to a flier sent out to people invited to the event.

Jenny Dunlap, a human resources professional with Columbine, said the company “altered our opening plans.” Instead of letting the new facility sit unused longer, Columbine will “open [it] partially and expand as we can.”

Dunlap said a mixture of long-term and rehab patients will be admitted initially until it can be opened fully.

The open house event on Jan. 6 will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.