WIN Program awards $25,000 to minority-owned businesses

FORT COLLINS — Wealth in Numbers (WIN), a program by The BIPOC Alliance, awarded $25,000 in grants to support the sustainability and growth of businesses owned by Black, Latino, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Larimer County.

Sixteen applicants received funds to support needs such as COVID-19 relief, general overhead capital, payroll or marketing.

More than 30 applications were received, totaling more than $188,000 in funding requests.

Through the WIN program, the BIPOC Alliance seeks to bridge the wealth gap by elevating, educating and uplifting members of the BIPOC business community.

In addition to grant funding support, the WIN program leverages the strengths within the BIPOC community to offer peer-led training, mentorship, community connection and networking.