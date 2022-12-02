Voting begins for BizWest’s Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders

Voting is live for BizWest’s Top 50 Most Influential Business Leaders program.

BizWest readers can vote for which business leaders are most influential in the community, including Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Nominations were accepted through Nov. 30, and voting will close Dec. 9. Vote on the nominees here.

The Top 50 Most-Influential Business Leaders list will be featured in the 2023 Book of Lists and unveiled at the 2023 Book of Lists Launch Party in February 2023.