ZimVie posts $214M revenue in third quarter

WESTMINSTER — ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV) reported $214 million in revenue and a net income of $837,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

ZimVie is a medical technology company that manufactures devices for spinal surgery and oral reconstruction.

The company was created in March through a spinoff from Warsaw, Indiana-based Zimmer Holdings Inc., which manufactures orthopedic devices.

“I am pleased with our operational progress and the work we are doing to enhance our portfolios in both dental and spine,” said Vafa Jamali, ZimVie president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “Our TSX and T3 PRO Tapered dental implants and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment are gaining traction, while we remain focused on innovating around our core spine platform and driving adoption of our clinically differentiated motion preservation solutions.”