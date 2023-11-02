Health Care & Insurance  November 2, 2023

ZimVie stock soars on EPS beat

Lucas High

WESTMINSTER — The stock price for ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a medical technology company that manufactures devices for spinal surgery and oral reconstruction that was spun off last year from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), added more than 10% on Thursday after the company’s earnings per share outperformed Wall Street expectations.

Sales for the most-recent period were $202.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 4.9%.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, compared with net income of $800,000 in the same period last year.

ZimVie’s adjusted earnings per share were 8 cents for the most recent quarter. The consensus among investors was that the company would post negative earnings per share of around 2 cents, according to several analysts reports. 

“In the third quarter, we continued to make progress on our innovation platform as we work to actively reshape our portfolio and further penetrate into the markets with the best long-term growth potential,” ZimVie CEO Vafa Jamali said in a prepared statement. “In parallel, we are improving our operating efficiency and working to increase our cash position.”

ZimVie’s stock closed Thursday at $7.44, up 10.55% for the day. 

WESTMINSTER — The stock price for ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a medical technology company that manufactures devices for spinal surgery and oral reconstruction that was spun off last year from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), added more than 10% on Thursday after the company’s earnings per share outperformed Wall Street expectations.

Sales for the most-recent period were $202.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 4.9%.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, compared with net income of $800,000 in the same period last year.

THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Continue reading for less than $3 per week!

Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights

Access award-winning content today!

Subscribe Now

Already have a paid subscription?

Login

Tags: ZimVie Inc.

Lucas High

Lucas High
A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado. He loves sports (Go Ravens and O’s!), a good book and a cold beer. From cannabis to banking to startups and everything in between, Lucas has his finger on the pulse of the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley business beat.

Latest by Lucas High:

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Sales fall but ZimVie boosts guidance

 August 3, 2023

ZimVie stock soars despite layoffs news

 May 4, 2023

ZimVie sales drop in first year after spin off

 March 3, 2023