Bellco plans new credit union branch in Timnath
TIMNATH — Bellco Credit Union, which announced this month its intent to open its first Larimer County branch in Fort Collins, is furthering its Northern Colorado expansion with plans for a new outpost in Timnath.
The roughly 3,000-square-foot Timnath branch, according to town planning documents, is planned for 4625 Weitzel St., near Costco and Taco Bell.
The project is in the conceptual review phase of Timnath’s development-approval process.
Including the upcoming Fort Collins and Timnath branches, Bellco will have 27 locations along the Front Range, including at 1250 S. Hover St., Unit 200, in Longmont’s Village at the Peaks retail center; at 994 W. Dillon Road, Suite 300, in Louisville; at 450 E. Bromley Lane Unit 105 in Brighton; and at 120th Avenue and Huron Street and 8851 Harlan St. in Westminster.
“Bellco has nearly 7,000 members in Northern Colorado, and we are always looking at ways we can better serve all our members,” said John Rivera, Bellco’s chief retail officer, in a prepared statement in early October. “It’s important for Bellco to have a strong presence where our members live and work, and this is the perfect location for our ongoing branch expansion.”
