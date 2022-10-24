Birdcall parent plans 2 restaurants at former C.B. & Potts in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — The shuttered C.B. & Potts Restaurant & Taproom space in Westminster could soon be home to two new restaurants from the Denver-based parent company behind popular concepts such as Birdcall and Park Burger.

Failyau Management Inc., the restaurant ownership firm that does business as the Gastamo Group, is seeking a package of tax and fee incentives from the city to redevelop the property at 1257 W. 120th Ave., which CB&P left about two years ago when the chain abandoned many of its locations.

Gastamo plans to buy the property and then spend $4 million to renovate and split the 12,000-square-foot building, where it will install Lady Nomada, a Mexican concept; and Homegrown Tap & Dough, a pizza and beer restaurant.

Westminster City Council is set to consider the tax and fee rebate offer, which would total $57,188, during its meeting Monday evening.

City economic-development staffers are recommending approval of the offer, “as offering no assistance would jeopardize the company’s willingness to develop the new building in the city versus its other site options, which would result in the city’s mission to foster economic resilience not being supported,” a memo to Westminster elected officials said.

Should the project move forward, Gastamo estimates that first-year sales will range between $8 million and $10 million, resulting in more than $300,000 in new tax revenue for the city.

The pair of restaurants will create 100 new jobs, with hourly employees expected to earn the minimum wage and salaried workers earning between $60,000 and $100,000 annually, Westminster economic-development documents show.

City officials approved a differently structured tax-incentive package in 2011 for Alameda LLC, the current owner of 1257 W. 120th Ave., that could have totalled more than a half-million dollars over five years. Alameda had also planned to divide and redevelop the property into multiple restaurant concepts, but the operators of those concepts ultimately pulled out and the project collapsed, setting the stage for Gastamo’s current proposal.