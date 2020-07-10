C.B. & Potts to shutter all but one Fort Collins location

The final C.B. & Potts location to remain open in Fort Collins. The brewery and restaurant chain is closing two of its Fort Collins locations and its Westminster and Colorado Springs spots. Dan Mika/BizWest Media

FORT COLLINS — Local brewery and restaurant chain C.B. & Potts is closing down all but one of its locations in Colorado.

In a statement Friday afternoon, C.B. Potts owner, the Washington state-based RAM Restaurant Group said it would shutter the locations in Fort Collins’ Foothills Mall and the city’s Mulberry Street location, Westminster’s Village Park Centre and in Colorado Springs.

The location near the Collindale Golf Course near the city’s Midtown district will continue on after being purchased by general manager Kevin Sheesley, a member of Colorado State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Financial details were not disclosed.

It’s unclear how many employees the four closed locations had. RAM Restaurant Group did not return a request for additional comment Friday afternoon, and no activity connected to the C.B. Potts has been recorded in the state’s list of mass layoffs.