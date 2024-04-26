Bar that permits smoking to join those that don’t
DURANGO — One of Colorado’s last taverns that permit smoking has decided to switch to nonsmoking as of April 30.
Owners of Orio’s Roadhouse in Durango, according to a report in the Durango Herald, have decided to make the shift, even though they say the bar still qualifies under the law to allow smoking. It’s just time.
