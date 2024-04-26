New owners take over Ziggi’s in Louisville

The Ziggi’s Coffee location in Louisville is now owned by Justin and Melissa Livingston, pictured here with their family. Courtesy Ziggi’s

LOUISVILLE — The Ziggi’s Coffee location in Louisville is now owned by Justin and Melissa Livingston. The couple will celebrate its re-opening under new ownership Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The 1,873-square-foot franchise location is at 1055 Courtesy Road. It features a café and drive-thru design. While coffee, teas, and other beverages are its mainstay, it also serves food such as breakfast sandwiches, burritos, paninis, cinnamon rolls, scones and cookies.Owner Justin Livingston is the founder of the Boulder County chapter of the nonprofit, Guys Who Give, which donates $50,000 annually to local charities. The Livingstons are also owners of the Broomfield location on W. 116th Circle.