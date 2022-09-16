Banking & Finance  September 16, 2022

Funding Friday: Real estate group raises $12M in equity

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • RCS-PPR Partners LLC of Louisville has raised $12 million in equity. The company is affiliated with Real Capital Solutions Inc., a real estate investment company.
  • LicenseLead Inc. a Boulder-based software company, raised $80,000 out of a $150,000 offering of debt, options and securities.
  • Ethopass LLC of Boulder raised $200,000 of a $550,000 debt offering. The company provides cybersecurity technology.
  • Armis Biopharma Inc., a Fort Collins-based biotech company, raised $7.27 million of a $10 million offering of convertible notes, according to an amended Form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • RTR MEM Mozie Investment Group LLC of Broomfield has raised $317,000 in equity.

