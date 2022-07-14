Houska Automotive donates car to Project Self-Sufficiency

Left to right: Jason Lightbody, Houska Automotive tire and oil operations manager, Cire Brown, Project Self-Sufficiency participant, LJ Houska, Houska Automotive vice president, and Natasia Lovato Garcia, Project Self-Sufficiency Cars for Families program coordinator. Courtesy Mantooth Co.

FORT COLLINS — Houska Automotive in Fort Collins has partnered with Project Self-Sufficiency to award a used vehicle to one of the nonprofit’s participants.

The refurbished 2010 Chevy Malibu was presented to Cire Brown and his three children. Brown has been in Project Self-Sufficiency’s program since 2020, and he is attending Front Range Community College to earn a degree in criminal justice.

“Houska Automotive is dedicated to making sure that our neighbors are being transported in a vehicle that is safe, reliable and runs well,” LJ Houska, company vice president, said in a prepared statement. “After 70 years of serving our community, we’re honored that we’re in a position to give back and support Cire and the great work done by Project Self-Sufficiency.”

Single parents enrolled in Project Self-Sufficiency take steps to increase their education, gain work experience, and become economically independent while building a strong, healthy family.

“When a participant’s car breaks down — and they are unable to get themselves to and from school — it increases their risk of dropping out by far or failing classes,” said Project Self-Sufficiency’s Natasia Lovato Garcia, who coordinates the Cars for Families Program and was a previous vehicle recipient.