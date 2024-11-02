Big O Tires donates $5K to Project Self Sufficiency

Big O Tires presented a check for $5,000 to Project Self Sufficiency. Pictured are Leslie Arnold, owner/operator of The Picklr Loveland; Jim Lautzenheiser, owner of Fort Collins Big O Tires; Anngie Sloan, Healthy Families coordinator of Project Self Sufficiency; Tracy Mead, CEO of Project Self Sufficiency; Lyndsey Hertz, Development Director of Project Self Sufficiency; Jodi Terwilliger-Stacey, Program Director of Project Self Sufficiency. Courtesy Big O Tires.

FORT COLLINS — Big O Tires Fort Collins donated $5,000 to Project Self Sufficiency through Big O’s sponsorship of the 2024 Foothills Rotary Pickleball Classic, Oct. 19. The event took place at The Picklr in Loveland.

Project Self Sufficiency is a nonprofit that supports single parents with education and career development.

“It was so much fun to see so much support on the courts,” Jim Lautzenheiser, owner of Big O Tires Fort Collins, said in a written statement. “It was even more satisfying to see so many businesses come together to help single parents meet the needs of their families.”

The event raised more than $35,000 for Project Self Sufficiency. The money will be used to support the organization’s Cars for Families program, which helps to purchase used vehicles for program participants.

