CU nabs nearly 3 dozen panelists for UN climate summit

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder has received confirmation from 33 panelists who have signed on to participate in a United Nations global conclave on the intersection of human rights and climate change this year.

From Dec. 1, 2022, through Dec. 4, the Boulder campus will be at the front and center of the global fight for sustainability and against inequality as it plays host to the UN’s Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit.

High-profile speakers will include Gitanjali Rao, youth science prodigy and Time Magazine Kid of the Year; David Boyd, UN special rapporteur on human rights and environment; Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and well-known climate justice advocate; and Sheila Watt-Cloutier, an indigenous rights leader and Nobel Prize nominee.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring together phenomenal thought leaders and experts from a variety of global sectors for the first Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit,” CU chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a prepared statement. “We are eager to hear from so many esteemed, diverse voices as we discuss and commit to solutions that will address the ravaging effects of climate change on vulnerable populations around the world.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.