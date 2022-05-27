Funding Friday: Tepuy Properties launches $6.5M round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Struxture Technologies Inc., the corporate name for Longmont-based freelancer work management software platform Hectic , raised $1 million in debt and options sales.

Erie-based robotics company Pattern Labs Inc. raised $5 million in equity.

raised $5 million in equity. Tepuy Properties LLC, a Boulder real estate investment firm, launched a $6.5 million equity round through the entity 2360 Industrial LLC.

Berthoud-based Source Energy Co. raised $1.18 million through selling simple agreements for future equity.