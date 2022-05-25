Stout resigns from Severance Town Council over North Weld conflict

SEVERANCE — One day after Tad Stout was named president of the North Weld County Water District board of directors Monday, he resigned his position as a member of the Severance Town Council.

Stout announced his resignation, effective immediately, at the Council’s meeting Tuesday evening.

“After discussions with legal [counsel] on both sides, I’ve just basically come to the point where there’s no way that I can retain both positions,” Stout said Tuesday, addressing the Council during a public-comment session. “So I wanted to give my notice tonight that, effective immediately, I am resigning my position as councilman for the town of Severance.”

The move came after Stout, who was first elected to North Weld’s board in 2020, was named president of the North Weld County Water District board at its May 23 meeting, replacing Gene Stille, whose term had expired.

Stout had served on the Severance Town Council since being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2018.

He routinely abstained from votes if issues involved the other body — a frequent occurrence as the town and Severance have battled over water taps and plant investments.

Severance and North Weld have been engaged in battles over a tap moratorium imposed by the water district late last year, an action that prompted the town to impose a building-permit moratorium.

North Weld eventually eased its moratorium and agreed to sell 100 plant investments to the town, and Severance lifted its building-permit moratorium on April 12.

But significant battles lie ahead, with Severance seeking more plant investments to handle its growth, and with North Weld reluctant — or unable — to accommodate the level of growth that the town is experiencing. While Severance owns its own water, it relies on North Weld for treatment and delivery of that water, with the district struggling to keep up with rapid residential growth in the region.

The Severance Town Council conducted both a work session and a regular meeting Tuesday. During roll call for both meetings, Stout’s name was called, but he was not seated at his regular council seat. Instead, he attended via the audience and spoke during the public comment period for the regular meeting.

“I’ve been part of this town since it was less than a hundred people, and right now where we’re standing used to be a cornfield,” Stout noted. “As many of you know, I have two levels of responsibility as a citizen of the town of Severance. I serve in the capacity as a councilman for the town of Severance, and I also serve a secondary role as the chair of the North Weld County Water District. I’ve spent most of my professional life involved in water management and resource management, so I guess you could say that I have a passion for it.

“So when I was asked a few years ago by our administrator, Nick Wharton to step up to serve at the capacity of North Weld County Water District, I happily did so and had the entire board’s blessing at that time.

“As you know, serving on both boards has historically been a very benign undertaking. However, within the last nine months, we’ve been able to see first-hand the real trickle-down effects of water insecurity. Guys like me, who serve in both capacities, pass through even more filters and levels of scrutiny. Since the winter, I’ve been struggling with stress and physical issues, health issues that come with the weight that both these positions carry. And basically, I’ve been instructed by my doctors to back off. And I’m pursuing a new career, I’m pursuing new work, and basically trying to figure out how to best balance both duties to my ability has recently just become impossible.”

Council members, including Mayor Matt Fries, thanked Stout for his contributions.

“Tad, one of the reasons that I hold dear on this board is the integrity in which we need to hold ourselves to,” said Councilmember Stephen Gagliardi. “And what you’ve done and the things that you’ve said, and the conversations that you’ve started, have been huge. I’m really sad to see you go. I know that North Weld is gaining a very competent chair, and I wish you the best of luck.”