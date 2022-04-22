United Power opens EV charging station in Carbon Valley

BRIGHTON — United Power, a Brighton-based electric cooperative, has opened an electric-vehicle charging station in the Carbon Valley.

The station is located at United Power’s Carbon Valley Service Center at 9586 E. I-25 Frontage Road along Interstate 25, filling a 30-mile gap in available charging stations between Thornton and Loveland.

“Nearly 5,000 United Power members own electric vehicles,” Mark A. Gabriel, United Power’s resident and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We stand committed to strategically deploying a charging network capable of supporting our members and the thousands of others who commute daily throughout our territory.”

The Carbon Valley charging station is a 62.5 kW direct-current fast charger available for individuals who have set up a ChargePoint account. Individuals may create an account using ChargePoint’s mobile app or an activation card available through the mail. The charging station was installed with the help of a grant from Tri-State Generation & Transmission.

The station marks the third for United Power, with others located at 5 Gross Dam Road in Golden — opened in 2019 — and 165 Market St. in Keenesburg, which opened in 2021.

“These strategic locations fill gaps where charging was previously unavailable and made EV ownership more feasible for rural members,” according to a statement from United Power. More information is available at www.unitedpower.com/ChooseEV.

“Our goal is making electric vehicle ownership more practical and accessible for more of our members, especially those who live in rural areas,” Gabriel said. “We do that by considering the appropriate opportunities and the right programs that meet the needs of our members.”