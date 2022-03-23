Guard donkeys offer ranchers protection from wolves

After the reintroduction of gray wolves into Colorado, ranchers in the state are turning to guard donkeys to protect their flocks, Colorado Public Radio reports.

Gray wolves have posed an increasing threat to livestock since they came back into the state.