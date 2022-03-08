State extends 3 COVID relief programs

DENVER — Three statewide COVID-19 relief programs will continue, thanks to passage of legislative authorization.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade said that House Bill 1187 permits the extension of the programs.

“These programs were established as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the recovery of negatively impacted industries and businesses,” Patrick Meyers, OEDIT executive director and the state’s chief economic recovery officer, said in a written statement. “The extensions will allow these programs to provide even more economic support to businesses and communities across Colorado as they work to recover from the pandemic.”

Extended programs are:

The Colorado Meetings and Events Incentive Cash Rebate Program, which provides pre-approved applicants with a 10% rebate between $3,500 and $10,000 against the eligible hard costs of hosting meetings and events. The program supports the retention and attraction of events such as business meetings, conferences, conventions, exhibitions, trade shows, consumer shows, festivals, and weddings. This program is extended from Dec. 31, 2022, to June 30, 2024.