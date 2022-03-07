Urinary incontinence device-maker launches in Boulder

BOULDER — A veteran of medical and industrial device contract consulting and manufacturing firm Boulder BioMed LLC, which does business as Boulder iQ, has struck out on his own to co-found Flourish Medical LLC, a medical device-maker focused on womens’ urinary incontinence products.

Flourish was launched by Kevin Horky, who serves as the new venture’s CEO and was most recently the vice president of business development at Boulder iQ, and chief medical officer Robert Spitz, who most recently served as medical director at ICON Government and Public Health Solutions.

“The Flourish device addresses a real need for millions of women, with a solution that is safe, effective and affordable,” Horky said in a prepared statement. “In addition, many women dealing with the disorder are not candidates for surgery, or prefer not to have surgery or an invasive procedure. For these women, Flourish represents the opportunity to engage in daily activities, and even heavy exercise, without worry.”