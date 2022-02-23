Sexy Sammies to open second location in downtown Greeley

GREELEY — Fans of a chicken-strip joint with an eye-catching name will be able to find even more fried chicken later this year. Local chicken restaurant Sexy Sammies LLC announced plans to open a second location in the fall.

The chicken joint, which celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 26, will open its doors in late fall at the northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and 16th Street in the Maddie apartment complex. Centennial Hospitality Group Inc., which also operates Luna’s Tacos and Tequila and Wing Shack announced the new location Feb. 23.

Sexy Sammies owner Brian Seifried said he is looking forward to expanding to the new location, which is near classic downtown businesses as well as the University of Northern Colorado’s campus.

“We have come a long way from the beginning. To be a part of this new energy in downtown Greeley and bring a modern take to an old classic, it’s just a small part of what we do,” Seifried said in a statement.

The new Sexy Sammies location is one part of plans to redevelop parts of downtown Greeley. Real estate developer Richmark Cos. LLC incorporated plans for local businesses into its downtown apartment complex.

“Partnering with a local restaurateur at the Apartments at Maddie has always been a part of that vision,” vice president of real estate Adam Frazier said in a statement.

Centennial Hospitality Group already has a foothold in Greeley’s downtown. Luna’s Tacos and Tequila is a popular spot for nights out located near the Moxi Theater, Kress Cinema and Greeley Ice Haus. Wing Shack, another Centennial Hospitality Group operation, has nine locations across Northern Colorado.

Sexy Sammies LLC, located at 4318 Ninth Street Road in Greeley, is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches on Texas toast. They also offer plant-based tempeh tenders sourced from Fort Collins staple Avogadro’s Number. Fried-chicken fans can attend the anniversary celebration on Feb. 26 at the company’s Centerplace location.