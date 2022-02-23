Broomfield selects first 3 pot-shop operators in lottery

BROOMFIELD — After almost a year since Broomfield officials cleared the way for cannabis dispensaries to set up shop in the city, the first three such businesses were selected Tuesday in a double-random drawing lottery.

City staffers also randomly selected three alternates so “if one of the first three fails to get their state license and we need to move forward with an alternate, we’d already have someone ready to do so,” Broomfield city clerk Erika Lew said.

The winning applicants, selected from a pool of 10 dispensaries that cleared Broomfield’s selection committee are:

Buena Suerte Co. LLC, retail and medical.

Magnolia Road Inc., retail.

LivWell XIV LLC, retail.

The alternates are:

Circe Therapeutics Colorado LLC.

LP Management Co. LLC.

Fireplace Broomfield LLC.

Broomfield’s pot-shop licensing process was expected to be completed months ago, but a procedural misstep and a lawsuit gummed up the works.

Over the past year, would-be operators have been working through the application process in advance of an October 2021 deadline for a final report from the Broomfield Selection Committee tasked with vetting those applications. Applications deemed sufficient would then be selected in a lottery to receive a license.

During a city review, it was discovered that applications from “substantially similar applicants, but with different owners” had applied to open pot shops, Broomfield city attorney Nancy Rodgers said during a Broomfield City Council meeting called to clean up the licensing procedure.

“They did this in order to increase their chances in the lottery,” which was permissible at the time under city code, she said.

At around the same time, dispensary chain Terrapin, through holding company Centroid Holdings Inc., claimed in a lawsuit that Lew undermined the “fairness of proceedings” in the city’s application and lottery system used to select the three dispensaries that will be permitted to open up shop in Broomfield by allowing multiple applications to be submitted by the same applicants. That suit was dismissed this month.