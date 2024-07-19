Broomfield considers 50% utility rate increase

BROOMFIELD — To catch up with a backlog of repairs to its aging water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, officials in Broomfield are considering a possible 50% increase in utility fees.

According to the Broomfield Enterprise, City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman said at a meeting on Tuesday that Broomfield was built in a way that didn’t “have the future in mind.” The 2008 recession, she said, should have spurred government officials to plan for the future, but instead Broomfield continued to grow more, and more quickly. “Tonight is about an ideology that served Broomfield well for decades — until it didn’t,” Hoffman said.