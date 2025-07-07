Broomfield wraps The Bay Aquatic Park renovation

BROOMFIELD — The Bay Aquatic Park in Broomfield reopened last week after a nearly year-long renovation and improvement effort.

In partnership with the general contractor Pinkard Construction and architect BHA Design, Broomfield Recreation Services invested $9.6 million in the renovation, which included the “complete demolition and replacement of the massive leisure pool and three water slides, an expanded pool deck, and a new mechanical building, along with numerous other amenity upgrades,” according to a Pinkard news release.

The Bay Aquatic Park was first built in 1991 and has received several minor upgrades in the decades since.

“The collaborative spirit of this project has delivered exceptional results. Completing a major renovation, coupled with the significant added value of these extra repairs and upgrades on schedule, was no small feat,” Broomfield capital improvement manager Brian Graham said in the release. “We are beyond excited to welcome our community back to a revitalized Bay Aquatic Park for the 2025 season.”

