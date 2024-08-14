Vail to begin opening Colorado resorts for winter ski season in October

BROOMFIELD — Keystone is likely to be the first Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) ski area to open for the 2024/2025 winter season.

The Broomfield-based resort operator has mid-October penciled in for a Keystone opening timeframe. The exact date will depend on weather conditions.

Breckenridge is expected to open on Nov. 8, followed by Vail Mountain on Nov. 15, and Beaver Creek and Crested Butte both on Nov. 27.