United Way of Weld County’s longtime leader to step down

GREELEY — Jeannine Truswell, president of the United Way of Weld County for the past 36 years, will retire at the end of this year.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

When Truswell took over leadership of the nonprofit group in 1986, United Way of Weld County was raising about $500,000 a year. When she leaves her post, that figure will be closer to $5 million, UW said in a news release Friday.

“I am very proud of all that United Way of Weld County has accomplished during my time as its president and CEO,” Truswell, who has been recognized by BizWest as a Woman of Distinction, said in the release. “I have been blessed to serve our community and to work with amazing staff and partners, community leaders, volunteers and donors. Together we have worked diligently to improve the lives of people in Weld County. The United Way role in bringing about community-wide solutions, focusing on outcomes, and responding to some of the most difficult and pressing challenges is essential to the well-being of our neighbors and in assuring we have strong communities throughout Weld County.”

The United Way board of directors will form a search committee to conduct a nationwide recruitment effort for Truswell’s successor.

“United Way of Weld County is positioned well for this transition,” she said in a prepared statement. “We have an excellent board of directors and a highly skilled, dedicated and responsive professional staff. I am confident the next leader will be the right person to take our organization forward.”

In addition to her role with UW, Truswell has served as a director on the board of a host of local organizations such as the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming, Colorado Children’s Campaign and the El Pomar North Regional Council.

“We cannot express enough our deep gratitude to Jeannine for her steadfast leadership and everything she has given to make Weld County a better place for all. She will truly be missed,” UW board chairwoman Sara Seely said in a prepared statement. “The board of directors is looking forward to celebrating Jeannine’s impact, legacy and accomplishments, while completing the robust process of hiring the organization’s next leader. This person will ensure United Way of Weld County remains a vital community leader and exceptional member of the United Way system.”