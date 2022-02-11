Community solar project with Weld location completed

Pivot Energy has completed a 13 MW solar project with multiple installations, including this one located near Platteville in Weld County. Courtesy Pivot.

A Denver-based energy company and its New Jersey partner have completed a 13-megawatt solar energy project in Colorado that includes an installation in Weld County.

Pivot Energy, now known as Pivot Energy Inc. after its purchase last year by ECP Management LP, and Nautilus Solar Energy LLC, based in Summit, New Jersey, have developed a community solar project, which by definition is a solar project that provides energy to multiple customers who buy subscriptions to the project.

The 13-megawatt project just completed includes seven installations located in Weld, Logan and Crowley counties. The energy generated will be used by 1,700 households and 12 commercial subscribers, according to a news release. The town of Breckenridge is among those benefiting.

The Weld County installations are all near Platteville along Weld County roads 29, 36 and 38.

According to the press statement, Nautilus is the long-term owner and operator of the projects, having acquired the portfolio from Pivot in 2020. This represents Nautilus’ first entry into Colorado. The solar subscriptions are managed through Pivot Energy’s SunCentral platform, which provides bill payment functionality, energy production monitoring, and financial reports.

The project is not yet 100% subscribed.

“We are thrilled to see the full completion of these projects,” Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot, said in a written statement. “Nautilus has proven to be an excellent partner, and we have made great strides in our shared mission of expanding access to solar power to more communities. As we work on future projects, the benefits to Coloradans will only grow, from supporting construction jobs to positively impacting air quality.”