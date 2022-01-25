Denver firm adds longtime Boulder city manager to board

DENVER — Resource Exploration LLC, which styles itself ResourceX and develops decision-making solutions platforms for local governments, has selected Jane Brautigam, Boulder’s longtime but now-retired city manager, to serve on its board of directors.

Brautigam stepped down in late 2020 after a dozen years at the helm of the city government. She was the longest tenured city manager Boulder has ever had.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better board member,” ResourceX CEO Chis Fabian said in a prepared statement. “Leading local government in the 21st century will require city managers to embrace a new skill set — relentlessly focused on the results that improve the lives of the communities they serve.”