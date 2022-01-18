Johnstown signs development agreement for Ledge Rock Center

JOHNSTOWN — The town and the developer behind Johnstown Plaza have signed a development agreement to move forward with Ledge Rock Center, a 237-acre project that would bring 750,000 square feet of commercial space and nearly 1,200 residential units to the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 60.
The development agreement was approved by the town council this month.
“Because there are a lot of moving parts with this project, getting that agreement figured out was one of the first steps that we needed to take,” said Sarah Crosthwaite, economic development manager for Johnstown.
If Ledge Rock Center goes through, it would have 750,000 square feet of commercial space, as well as two hotels totaling 35,000 square feet and about 220 units. It would also feature about 1,000 units of multifamily housing and about 175 single-family homes.
Although the project is still in its earliest stages, Crosthwaite said the good relationship between the town and the developer, Kansas-based Carson Development Inc., gave both parties confidence to move forward with the agreement. Carson previously developed the 100-plus acre Johnstown Plaza near I-25 and U.S. Highway 34, which is anchored by the 250,000-square-foot Scheels All Sports superstore.
Crosthwaite said that Ledge Rock Center items will appear on the council’s agenda throughout the year. Last week, the planning and zoning commission recommended the council approve an outline development plan and rezone from Business and Residential to Mixed-Use.
“We’re excited about this project,” Crosthwaite said. “It’s still very early on, but we’re excited about it. Our hope is that if this happens, we’ll have a great unique mixed-use project along a vital corridor.”
